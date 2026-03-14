Andrew Whitworth: Bengals Must Do One Thing to Win Wide Open AFC North

CINCINNATI — The AFC North could have a new champion this fall, and former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth thinks the Bengals "have a window" to make that happen.

Cincinnati currently holds the second-best consensus betting odds to win the division at +260 odds.

Baltimore is the clear favorite at -145.

"When you look at this division, like, is there anything that the Steelers have done that, you go, 'Oh, man, I'm really scared of the Steelers?'" Whitworth said on his podcast with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Fitz & Whit. "The Ravens have also lost some pieces, too. Like, they're not going to be the same, freight train that they were able to be at certain times the last few years because of all the talent they have. And then Cleveland, like, will be interesting to see how that plays out, and really, how good they'll really be, so, man, if you want to talk about a window like you got a window.

"Cincinnati has a window. But I will say this. You look at their history, when they've had just elite drafts, that's been something that changes everything for them, because that's how they build. They built the old school way. They need to hit on a young guy who can play significant snaps this season to get that next step, because I just think they're a little bit of a player behind here. They need some elite starter in this draft."

Taking Back The North?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles for a first down in the first quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs led 13-6 at halftime. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Afc Championship Jan 29 151 | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Good thing the Bengals are in a solid position to snag one of the elite players in this draft class, especially if the Browns end up selecting Ty Simpson with the sixth pick. That will just push another high-level talent down the board closer to Cincinnati at Pick 10.

According to Over The Cap, Cincinnati still ranks 11th in NFL cap space remaining this offseason ($33.9 million), even with the three big defensive signings they've made this week. They should continue to add defensively in the coming weeks and are flush with draft picks in the top 10 of each round, besides the sixth (Lions pick, 18th selection in the round).

They have all the makings to potentially prove Whitworth right. Check out the full clip below:

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