Bengals Could Target Free Agent Pass Rusher Seen as Closest Thing to Trey Hendrickson

The Bengals and Trey Hendrickson are parting ways after years of dramatic and hostile contract negotiations. The team made the decision not to franchise tag Hendrickson in an attempt to find a trade, instead letting Hendrickson walk via free agency.

With all of the drama now in the past, it is time for the front office to now shift toward finding Hendrickson's replacement. While replacing his production will be difficult, Jaelan Phillips is one pass rusher that could help the Bengals in a major way.

What Would Jaelan Phillips Add to The Pass Rush?

In a 2025 season that saw him get moved from the Dolphins to the Eagles for a third-round draft pick, Phillips was a solid a pass rusher.

During his time in both Miami and Philadelphia, Phillips accounted for 73 total pressures, 11 QB hits, and five sacks. While his sack number left something to be desired, it was clear to everyone that even with his injury history, Phillips could still be a dynamic piece to any pass rush unit.

When you look at who he is as a pass rusher, vs what he can do against the run though, the difference is he can do a little more against the run than Hendrickson, whereas Hendrickson is a much better pass rusher.

Phillips has put up above-average to average numbers in run-defense according to PFF, and it translates accordingly when you watch him on the field. If he is put next to someone like TJ Slaton, he can get to the ball carrier quicker due to the nose tackle clogging lanes, and while he can make the stop on opposing runners, he does have a habit of missing the tackle.

That is something that is forgiven with his ability to win as a pass rusher.

What About His Injury History?

Phillips was fully healthy for all of last season, something that we had not seen since 2022.

In 2023, Phillips suffered a torn achilles tendon in a week 12 game against the Jets when he was in the midst of possibly his best season. Fast-forward to 2024, and just four weeks into the season, Phillips would suffer a torn ACL and undergo reconstructive knee surgery.

All of this came after he medically retired from football due to concussions in 2018 during his time in college at UCLA.

The Bengals would absolutely have to bring Phillips in to evaluate him medically, but at the age of 26 and having successfully played his first full season in two years, and seeing his level of play remain high, he still warrants significant interest.

What Would He Cost?

The injury history has clearly made assessing Phillips' value complicated.

According to sources such as The Athletic, Spotrac, and PFF, has been projected land as high as a

four-year, $98 million, to even as low as a one-year, $15 million prove-it deal.

These projections being as contrasting as they are is similar to that of the potential market for safety, Jalen Thompson, whom we also covered in a free agency profile.

The cause for the contrast comes from just how limited Phillips' ceiling may be, as his stats from last year may show that they are indeed as high as he can produce. If this results in fewer teams pursuing Phillips, then it could lead to the Bengals having the ability to swoop in and give Phillips an incentivized deal that ranges from two to three years.

Adding Phillips would certainly be a strong move towards fixing the pass rush in Cincinnati, but he will have to be someone who comes at the right price, as that four-year, $98 million contract potential would likely be too steep for the Bengals to seriously consider.

