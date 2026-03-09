Ascending Safety Could Be Who Al Golden, Bengals Are Looking For In Free Agency

After years of watching players like Nick Scott and Geno Stone attempt to fill the shoes left by

Jessie Bates III, Bengals fans are ready to finally see the team make a splash at the safety position in free agency.

Lucky for them, this is one of the most loaded free agency classes at safety that we have seen in some time. With names like Kevin Byard, Bryan Cook, and Coby Bryant. The Bengals are bound to come away with one playmaker at safety to complement Jordan Battle, but who exactly could that be?

One name many have begun to gravitate towards is Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, and rightfully so!

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) breaks up a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How Established is Jalen Thompson?

Thompson has never graded below a 64.4 grade according to Pro Football Focus over his seven-year career, and has been as sure a tackler as you could ask for on the back of the defense with a stunning 7.1% missed tackle rate through his career up to this point.

While he has not recorded an interception the last two seasons, he still recorded five broken-up passes last season and finished with a 69.2 coverage grade. As for defending the run, Thompson is up to the task as an elite tackler, and average to above-average run stopper

Does he have Versatility?

What makes Thompson extra appealing above all else is his ability to have versatility without substitution. something Al Golden spoke on in depth at the combine regarding how vital it is to a defense.

Across his time with the Cardinals, Thompson has lined up in the box on 2,017 snaps. What makes him a cut above others, though, is his versatility to line up in several different areas, with 1,149 snaps in the slot, and 2,430 snaps at the free safety spot. Thompson has shown the ability to be a chess piece capable of lining up wherever Al Golden may need him.

What Would He Be Worth?

A player of this caliber simply has not existed for Golden in Cincinnati, and with the way the NFL has evolved its usage of moving safeties all over the field when they're capable, it is of the utmost importance that Duke Tobin and the front office add a piece like Thompson that can provide a sturdy presence anywhere on the defense.

The Athletic currently has him projected to land a four-year deal worth $61 million, though other sites like PFF and Spotrac have him signing a two-year deal worth $19 million.

Thompson is still an ascending player in the league at just 27 years old, which is what makes the latter projections questionable to say the least. This could lead to Thompson somehow falling through the cracks of a loaded safety market, and in turn lead to the Bengals adding him on a long-term deal that could be more team-friendly.

