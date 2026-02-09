Bengals Select All SEC Defensive Players In Post Super Bowl LX Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner dropped a new three-round mock draft for all 32 NFL teams Monday. To no one's surprise, Cincinnati leaned heavily on defense, making all three selections on that side of the ball.

Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk got the call at Pick 10 in this exercise.

"Former Georgia standout Mykel Williams has been a popular comp for Faulk, mostly because both players were young prospects and didn’t have elite sack production in college," Baumgardner wrote. "Trait-wise, though, there is a bit of Travon Walker in Faulk’s game. He’s a twitchy and relentless hammer off the edge who could line up anywhere once he gets comfortable."

Faulk is ranked 15th on the consensus big board from the Mock Draft Database and third among edge rushers. Cincinnati hammered the secondary with Pick 41 and Pick 72.

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood landed with Cincinnati in the second round. He is ranked 32nd on the consensus big board and fourth among cornerbacks. Then they went with LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in the third round.

He is ranked 51st overall and fourth among safeties. Getting talents inside the top four of their position rankings across the first three picks could end up being a fruitful haul for Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and the rest of the team.

“You don't want to be in that position. That's not ideal. Many teams find themselves in that position in today's NFL," Tobin said about drafting for need too much. "I can't imagine what the colleges are going through. Your entire team is a free agent, and you have 22 holes and not two or four. It's not what we want. We want those predetermined. We want to know who's on our team that's going to occupy those needs for us.

"This year on offense, we feel really good. We feel like that's a unit that's going to be back in full, and we feel like it's a unit that was really hitting its stride and expanding on the stride that it hit. So we feel really good about that side of the ball, and we'll see what we can get done on defense. We need to address what needs to be addressed. We don't bury our head in the sand. We see what's going on, and we'll try to address it in every way we can.”

Check out the full mock draft from Baumgardner here.

