Cincinnati Bengals Address Multiple Levels of Defense in 2026 Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — Pro Football Network draft analyst Jacob Infante dropped a three-round mock draft this week that unsurprisingly has the Bengals focusing on the defensive side of the ball.

Cincinnati picked LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the 10th pick in this exercise.

"When Joe Burrow returned to the Cincinnati Bengals’ starting lineup for the final few games of the year, it showed what this team can be when its franchise QB is healthy," Infante wrote. "That said, they still have a defense that ranked No. 31 in the NFL in PFSN NFL Defense Impact. Improving that unit should be their top priority this offseason.

"With an allowed passer rating of just 26.7 in 2025, Mansoor Delane was a shutdown cornerback for LSU all year. He’s my top corner in the 2026 NFL Draft because of his instincts in coverage, impressive fluidity in space, competitiveness at the catch point, and his physicality as a tackler."

Delane is the 14th-ranked player on the consensus big board from Mock Draft Database and the top overall cornerback.

Defense was the way again at Pick 41. Cincinnati selected Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller.

"There were always tools with Christen Miller, but he put it all together in a bigger role for Georgia in 2025," Infante wrote. "He’s a powerful run defender with a low center of gravity, good hand usage, and great gap awareness working off of blocks. Miller demonstrates some upside as a pass rusher with his first-step acceleration off the ball, too."

Miller is the 38th-best player on the MDD consensus big board and the fourth-best defensive tackle.

Finally, Cincinnati selected UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence with the 72nd pick.

"With 35-inch arms and a wicked first step, Malachi Lawrence has the tools to go much higher than this in real life," Infante wrote. "He’s a bit raw and a little light in the pants, but the pass-rushing upside is palpable. That's more than enough for Cincinnati to bring him in as they look to improve their lackluster defense."

Lawrence is the 99th-ranked player on the MDD consensus big board and the 16th-best edge rusher.

Check out the full three-round rundown from Infante here.

