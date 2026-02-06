CINCINNATI — Caleb Williams had a subtle response ready for Ja'Marr Chase on Thursday after the star wide receiver butchered the Chicago Bears' quarterback's name on The Pat McAfee Show.

Chase called the impressive second-year player "Caleb Daniels," even though the Bengals played and lost to the Bears in a 47-42 thriller this past season. Williams made plenty of plays in that game and retweeted a picture of all the times Cincinnati could've closed it out in the final moments.

“Who is Caleb Daniels? I don’t know what the f— his first name is,” Chase said after he called him the wrong name when describing the style helmet Williams wears. “What’s his name? What’s the quarterback for the Bears?”

The show's fun-loving crew had a good time messing with the All-Pro player for his flub. Chase may have been confusing Williams and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels together.

“It was amazing,” McAfee said after they cleared things up. “Holy f***. … I thought that was definitely a guy who was in the wide receiver room for Cincinnati; he’s now on a different team. We obviously had no f—ing idea [who you meant].”

Cincinnati and Chicago aren't going to play again for a while, but Williams may not forget about this one. Chase was short with his postgame responses after that loss.

"Offense has got to find a way to put the game away. Some how, some way, (we've) got to do it," Chase said after Week 9 wrapped up.

Check out the full clip and post Daniels retweeted below:

Caleb Williams Retweet | Caleb Williams on X

Ja’Marr Chase thought #Bears QB Caleb Williams’ name was “Caleb Daniels,” and @PatMcAfeeShow played along as if it were true...



“I don’t know what the f*** his first name is. What’s the QB for the Bears?” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CJB59cKSTG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 5, 2026

