Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Name Two Stars Bengals Should Trade For This Offseason

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could get right back into contention with major growth from their defense this offseason, something stars Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins want to see happen.

The two appeared on the "Nightcap" podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on Thursday, putting that side of the ball front and center.

Chase discussed the defense being a top priority to fix their playoff drought and mentioned stars like Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby as players Cincinnati should target in a trade.

"Yeah, everybody knows the term defense wins championships, and we've got to start with that first. First thing, we've got to work on that, and then we can worry about the offensive side. We got the weapons for that. We've been having the weapons. But by far, everybody knows that defense has the right to get back here."

Both Simmons and Crosby would have to get acquired via trade, but Cincinnati has the cap space and draft assets over the next few years to push in some chips while the offense is largely intact.

Their stars clearly want a move like this, as reports surfaced today that Crosby is "done" with the Raiders. He has 69 career sacks in 110 games, while Simmons is coming off of his first All-Pro season.

Crosby signed a three-year contract extension last season and is on this deal until 2029.

"I think we should go get somebody on the interior D-line," Higgins said on the show.

"He said Maxx Crosby," Chase responded, pointing at Higgins. "Jeffrey Simmons, that's two dogs you're gonna need for sure."

Cincinnati has many ways to fix the defense this offseason, boasting top 10 cap space among all NFL teams, a possible franchise-tag-and-trade chip in Trey Hendrickson, and clear holes they could fill with top talents.

"We evolve and change in how we operate; every team does," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said earlier this offseason. "And we also will evolve and change in how we meet and when we start attacking free agency, and when we start really making the plan for the offseason. The NFL season isn't even over yet. But we're on track with coming up with our plan for how we will attack and who might fit the needs that we'll have. That's something that we're going through when you end your season early; it does provide that benefit that you get on this stuff earlier."

Check out the full comments from Chase below:

