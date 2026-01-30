CINCINNATI — Geno Atkins ' former trainer thinks a 2026 NFL Draft prospect profiles just like the Bengals legend. D1 Athlete founder and trainer Clif Marshall sees shades of Atkins in Navy defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

A stout former three-technique for the Bengals, Atkins led all NFL defensive tackles with 75.5 sacks in the decade of the 2010s.

"I had the privilege of training Geno Atkins, Bengals All-Pro defensive tackle, throughout his NFL career," Marshall posted on X. "The closest comp I have for 1st Team All American Landon Robinson is Geno. Both benched 465. Both squatted in the house. Both were twitchy, compact, and played with a low center of mass that allowed them to dominate with leverage. Elite strength. Elite speed. Elite leverage. That combination translates in the NFL."

Robinson is smaller for his position at 5-11, 291 pounds, just like Atkins was, but he mauled for Navy this past season. Robinson finished with career-highs in tackles (65), tackles-for-loss (8.5), and sacks (6.5) for the Midshipmen. He had six tackles against the University of Cincinnati in the Navy's 35-13 win over the Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl.

All in all, it amounted to a 67.6 Pro Football Focus grade on 1,050 snaps.

Robinson is currently not in draft range for the 2026 cycle, but that could change as the process goes on. He is ranked 357th on the consensus big board from Mock Draft Database.

Read more on Robinson here from James Rapien.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok