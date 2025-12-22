Cincinnati Bengals Clear Betting Favorites Against Arizona Cardinals Ahead of Home Action

CINCINNATI — The penultimate game of the 2025 season has Cincinnati slotted in as a seven-point betting favorite against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. The point total is set at 53.5.

Cincinnati won as favorites on Sunday over the Dolphins 45-21 and enters the game 5-10 overall with a 7-8 mark against the spread. The Cardinals are struggling this season, with a 3-12 overall record and a 6-9 against-the-spread mark.

The Bengals have seen these games go over throughout this season.

Overs are 3-1 when Cincinnati is a favorite.

They are trying to keep the offensive firepower rolling after notching the highest point total of the Zac Taylor era against Miami.

Cincinnati is controlling its effort to as high a level as possible after getting eliminated from the playoffs already.

"It is what it is. This is the situation we're in, and this is what we can control," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Sunday's win. "After the season, you'll have a chance to reflect on things we've got to do differently. But I think right now, this is all we can control this week, which was our response in the building to a lot of people who are after us right now. The response was tremendous from our guys. To put together such a complete game, I thought, was really impressive."

The Cardinals contest kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

