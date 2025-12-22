Zac Taylor Showers Whole Team With Game Balls Following Response Against Miami

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got the job done 45-21 on Sunday over Miami in the team's highest-scoring game of the Zac Taylor era. Cincinnati's head coach gave every one on the team a game ball because of how they responded to losing their playoff hopes last weekend.

Chase Brown deservedly got one of those shout outs after his first career NFL game with three TDs and it was the fourth in his career scoring both a rushing and receiving touchdown. He had 109 all purpose yards in the game.

On the other side, Cincinnati forced three turnovers to add to their flurry over of the last month.

"I think Chase is a huge weapon for us and does a great job with his explosiveness," Taylor said in his press conference. "He's a tremendous matchup in the pass game as well, which he probably doesn't get enough credit for. He's won a lot of those choice routes underneath. He caught a (corner route) for a touchdown today when he was matched up on a linebacker. Again, he's been a great weaponfor us. I'm happy to have him."

Check out the big celebration below from Taylor and the whole team:

A win shared by everyone.



Locker Room Celly | @KetteringHealth pic.twitter.com/ao22GiIo5c — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 22, 2025

