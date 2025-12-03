Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Tee Higgins Makes Progress Across First Buffalo Week Practice
In this story:
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first injury report ahead of their 2025 matchup with Buffalo. Cincinnati's top injured player, Trey Hendrickson, did not practice with his doubtful status this week, but another star did come back.
Tee Higgins (concussion) and Tahj Brooks returned to the field in a limited capacity after not practicing last week. Taylor noted earlier today that they are "making good progress" and will see how they shape up over the next two days.
They cannot practice in a full capacity until they clear concussion protocol. Hendrickson was the only DNP on Wednesday. Shaka Heyward (fibula) went limited, while Chase Brown (calf), Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Cam Sample (oblique) logged full practices.
Zac Taylor is preparing his team for a cold-weather game on Sunday in Buffalo, New York, where the high is just 32 degrees. Cincinnati will try to be outside as much as possible to prepare for the elements.
"I like to be outside every week, not every day necessarily, but you like to get out there at some point," Taylor said about his practice strategy. "I think I told our players, great news. It's going to be cold in Buffalo, and it's going to be cold here for the next couple of days.
"And so they were excited to hear that. So we get a chance to get out there and work in the elements, and so we're always very mindful of where we're going to play and how we need to practice. And like to get outside. Players like being outside at least for part of the week, and I don't like to be inside every day, if we can avoid it. Sometimes you can't avoid it."
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.