Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Tee Higgins Makes Progress Across First Buffalo Week Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their first injury report ahead of their 2025 matchup with Buffalo. Cincinnati's top injured player, Trey Hendrickson, did not practice with his doubtful status this week, but another star did come back.

Tee Higgins (concussion) and Tahj Brooks returned to the field in a limited capacity after not practicing last week. Taylor noted earlier today that they are "making good progress" and will see how they shape up over the next two days.

They cannot practice in a full capacity until they clear concussion protocol. Hendrickson was the only DNP on Wednesday. Shaka Heyward (fibula) went limited, while Chase Brown (calf), Jermaine Burton (ankle) and Cam Sample (oblique) logged full practices.

Zac Taylor is preparing his team for a cold-weather game on Sunday in Buffalo, New York, where the high is just 32 degrees. Cincinnati will try to be outside as much as possible to prepare for the elements.

"I like to be outside every week, not every day necessarily, but you like to get out there at some point," Taylor said about his practice strategy. "I think I told our players, great news. It's going to be cold in Buffalo, and it's going to be cold here for the next couple of days.

"And so they were excited to hear that. So we get a chance to get out there and work in the elements, and so we're always very mindful of where we're going to play and how we need to practice. And like to get outside. Players like being outside at least for part of the week, and I don't like to be inside every day, if we can avoid it. Sometimes you can't avoid it."

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tee Higgins and Tahj Brooks limited as Zac said. Shaka Heyward limited in his first practice back. pic.twitter.com/KYzAyajHGw — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 3, 2025

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok