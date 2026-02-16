Cincinnati Bengals Land Multi-Time Pro Bowler in Offseason Trade Idea

CINCINNATI — There are a few paths to fixing the Bengals' defense this offseason after it ranked last in the NFL during the 2025 season in yards per play allowed (6.2 YPP). One avenue is via trade, which ESPN's Bill Barnwell thinks they should consider.

He sees a potential deal for Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark working for Cincinnati. The trade parameters include the Bengals sending the Cowboys a sixth-round pick for Clark and an even-round pick in return.

The 10-year veteran has 28 career sacks and three Pro Bowl nods.

"Clark's money isn't guaranteed, and it's unlikely that he would be in a position to land that same $21.5 million in 2026 compensation if he hits free agency," Barnwell wrote about the big fella. "Grady Jarrett signed a three-year, $42.5 million deal with the Bears after the Falcons cut him last offseason, and I suspect Clark might be looking at something closer to that range as a free agent."

"So, if the Cowboys are going to cut Clark and he won't land the same caliber of contract in free agency, the alternative might include taking a pay cut to the $14 million range and netting the Cowboys a swap of late-round picks in the process. Clark might not be willing to accommodate the Cowboys, and the UCLA product might prefer a move out west, but this deal would be an opportunity for him to reunite with former Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery, who oversaw Clark's work during his best seasons in Green Bay."

Clark peaked with a career-high 90.2 Pro Football Focus grade with the Packers in 2018 and had all of his best seasons playing with the Packers from 2016 to 2024.

Cincinnati needs a stronger attacker on the interior defensive line.

They were 26th or worse in EPA/rush and rushing success rate allowed in 2025.

"Montgomery needs all the help he can get in Cincinnati, where the Bengals ranked 29th in EPA per play against designed rushes last season," Barnwell continued. "Trey Hendrickson is likely to depart in free agency, leaving the Bengals with a need for defensive line help and some cash to work with this offseason. Getting a like-for-like replacement on the edge would be ideal, but Joseph Ossai is coming off a quietly solid season, and the Bengals used their first-round pick a year ago on Shemar Stewart. Both should see significant time on the edge in 2026, even though Stewart barely registered in his rookie season.

"Slotting Clark in on the interior would give the Bengals a valuable tackle to rotate alongside B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton Jr. They don't trade picks very often, but the Bengals have to approach this offseason with a stronger sense of urgency than they have in years past. Clark won't single-handedly fix their defense, but at the right price, he would be a helpful player for a team that needs to be better at rushing the quarterback and stopping the run in 2026."

A trade for Clark alone likely won't fix the rushing defense in one move, as Barnwell noted, but it could be a great boost in conjunction with draft additions and free agents.

Check out the full trade proposal here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok