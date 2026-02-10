Former Pro Bowler Emerges as Potential Cap Casualty, Perfect Fit for Bengals

CINCINNATI — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark could be a cap casualty this offseason.

The 30-year-old has a $21.5 million cap hit this season, which puts him and the Cowboys in a tough position. Dallas could release him without incuring a dead cap hit.

Throw in the fact that they traded for Quinnen Williams in the middle of the season and paid Osa Odighizuwa last offseason and it's reasonable to think Clark could be a cap casualty.

Perfect Fit

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark (95) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Bengals should absolutely be interested in Clark if he hits the free agent market. The three-time Pro Bowler had three sacks and 36 tackles in 17 games for the Cowboys last season.

Clark has appeared in at least 16 games in each of the past five seasons, which includes two Pro Bowl appearances.

The Bengals desperately need a reliable, durable and big bodied defensive tackle in the middle of their defense. Clark has been a beacon of consistency since the Packers took him with the 27th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Kenny Clark Pro Football Focus Grades | PFF.com

Familiar Face

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery works with defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Cent02 7fxximdzwtg6ca31hjf Original | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Speaking of Green Bay, Clark worked directly with current Bengals defensive coordinator Jerry Montgomery for eight seasons (2016-2023). That familiarity could go a long way toward a reunion, especially with the Bengals in need of defensive tackle help.

Montgomery was in Green Bay when they drafted Clark. He became a key piece and a leader in the defensive tackle room. He's played in big games. He's exactly what the Bengals should be looking for this offseason: a quality run defender that can put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Over The Cap

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks with referee Adrian Hill (29) before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are $33 million over the salary cap currently. They will be nearly $61 million over the cap when they place the franchise tag on star wide receiver George Pickens.

Theoretically, the Bengals could give up a late round draft pick in exchange for Clark to make sure he ends up in Cincinnati, but Dallas may struggle to get anything in return. The rest of the league knows they're over the cap.

If the Bengals did trade a late rounder for Clark, they would almost certainly want to re-work his contract. Clark's release may be inevitable.

The Bengals should sign the former Pro Bowler if he hits the market, while also seeing what it would take to secure his services in a trade. Don't rule out a possible trade, especially if a team would rather re-negotiate his contract without having to compete with other teams in free agency.

