Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Shares Major Regret From NFL Career

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Johnson regrets finishing his NFL career away from the Queen City. Johnson discussed his feelings on a recent episode of "NightCap" with Shannon Sharpe.

Statistically, the best wide receiver in team history, Johnson played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2001-2010 before spending his final season with the New England Patriots in 2011.

"I hate using the word old, but we were up in age," Johnson said on the show about the offseason when he left the team. "So I understood, if I could have, I would have loved to let Marvin (Lewis) know. 'Marv, listen, I'll take a pay cut. I take a pay cut. Just put me in the slot. Put me in a slot. I let A.J. Green do what he does on the outside and let me just be a one jersey guy. If I could do it again, I would've stayed. I would definitely stay. I didn't have a choice."

One-Team Regret

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson walks on the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Bengals Ring of Honor member is a Cincinnati guy through and through, and it would've been cool to see him finish his entire career with Cincinnati.

It's really hard to be a one-jersey star as a skill player in the NFL, but Johnson was only one season away and ended as the Bengals all-time leader in touchdowns (66) and receiving yards (10,783).

He's inspired a whole new generation of Bengals players, including Tee Higgins.

"I grew up a Bengals fan, and to have the opportunity to sign a four-year deal with my favorite team that I grew up watching, that's a dream come true," Higgins noted last offseason when he signed his Bengals contract extension. "And then once the announcement was out, my favorite player I grew up watching [Chad Johnson] congratulating me on that is even crazier, so I couldn't be in a better place."

Check out the full message from Johnson below:

Chad Johnson on wishing he could’ve stayed with the Bengals his whole career:



“I would’ve loved to let Marv know, ‘I’ll take a paycut. Just put me in the slot, allow A.J. Green to do what he do on the outside.’”



“If I could do it again, I would’ve stayed.”



(via @NightcapShow_) pic.twitter.com/niKn7OcSUk — SleeperBengals (@SleeperBengals) March 17, 2026

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