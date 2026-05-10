Chad Johnson Makes Head-Turning Choice Over Ja'Marr Chase in WR Rankings

The Cincinnati Bengals have some very high hopes heading into this season after they made key additions on defense. They focused most of their attention in free agency on defensive players. They also targeted defense with their top draft picks. The addition of Dexter Lawrence to the defensive line should be a big upgrade for Cincinnati.

The strength of the Bengals is still clearly their offense, which features two of the best wide receivers in the league with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Bengals legend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson recently put together a list of the 10 best wide receivers in the league. His list may surprise you.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ranked Above Ja'Marr Chase in Chad's Rankings

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during AFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chase is ranked No. 2 on Johnson's list with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba beating him out for the top spot. No. 1.

Chase did praise Smith-Njigba last season.

"I'm not understanding how he's getting behind these safeties every play," Chase said in December. "From what I'm seeing, the clips that I do see, he runs good routes...gets out of his breaks pretty good, and he makes contested catches too."

It was surprising to see Johnson pick Smith-Njigba over Chase. It's also worth noting that he had Higgins tied with DeVonta Smith. Check out his full rankings below:

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2. Ja'Marr Chase

3. Justin Jefferson

4. Puka Nacua

5. George Pickens

6. Amon Ra St. Brown.

7. Nico Collins

8. Cee Dee Lamb

9. Davante Adams

10. DeVonta Smith/Tee Higgins

Higgins Makes the Cut

Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Higgins is often overlooked in lists like these because he doesn't receive the same number of targets as the other No. 1 wide receivers in the NFL. Higgins is one of the better, if not the best, No. 2 wide receivers in the league. He can't take home the crown as the best No. 2 wide receiver in the league with Lamb and Pickens together in Dallas.

Either way, it should be seen as a huge compliment to the Bengals' offense that they have two guys ranked so highly. There's no excuse for this team to fall short of the playoffs again this season.

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