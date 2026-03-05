Cincinnati Bengals Projected To Sign Star Free-Agent Defender

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are projected to land a star defensive tackle in next week's free agency frenzy. Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verdarame broke down the top 50 free agents and their potential landing spots this week.

Broncos defensive tackle John Franklin-Meyers was a fit for Cincinnati.

"Franklin-Myers found a home in Denver after starting his career with the Rams and Jets," Manzano wrote. "Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph put Franklin-Myers in a position to succeed, and he took full advantage, playing next to Zach Allen and D.J. Jones. He had 14.5 combined sacks the past two seasons and played an instrumental role in Denver clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC."

JFM was the site's ninth-ranked player overall in free agency, and Manzano expects him to get a three-year, $42 million deal.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The front seven is a big focus for Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin this offseason.

"There is. 31 other teams are hunting. But there are guys that we like, that we can envision in our scheme elevating our team," Tobin said last week. "They have to be interested in us. They have to make it to free agency. It's got to fit within the context of what we're talking about and all those things. It's also a good rush draft. There are a lot of guys in the draft that we have high regard for. So it's exciting for us when we look at 'How would this guy fit?' Each guy has a slightly different analysis. This guy is probably gonna be in this range. How would he fit? Would he elevate us enough? How would this guy fit? What does it do with our current team? How do we deploy the guys that we have on our roster?

"I don't think that the guys we have on our roster can elevate our pass rush. Because I think we have a lot of guys who areyoung in their careers that can elevate our pass rush. You've got to get to third down to get that pass rush. It's a two-pronged approach. You want to be good on first and second down as well. And it's not just who's doing it, but what they're doing. And we're working on all those areas to get it fixed. But there are opportunities in every bucket of bringing players in. And we're gonna look at all the buckets."

