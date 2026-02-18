Fresh Update on Bengals Top Draft Target Availabilities Across Mock Drafts

CINCINNATI — We are getting closer and closer to the 2026 NFL Draft as the NFL Combine awaits next week for all of the top prospects in the land. The Bengals have their eyes on plenty of top talents picking in the first 10 selections this coming April.

SFData49ers on X dropped another update on where those top players are most readily available in the first round. According to the Mock Draft Database, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is the most-mocked player to Cincinnati over the past two weeks (20 mock drafts), followed by LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane (seven), and Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods (seven).

The latter two have a great chance to be on the board, while Downs is much less of a sure thing. He is only on the board at Pick 10 in 40% of mock drafts posted between Feb. 3-17. Delane (78%) and Woods (98%) are much more available.

Woods may end up being closer to a second-round projection than a top 10 talent. Regardless, Cincinnati has to nail another top 10 pick in two months just like it did with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

"Yeah, I don't know that I can give an exact number without giving away any plans," Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, said about new defensive starters last month. "You know, we hope to develop some starters from within. I'm not eliminating anybody that's on our current team in developing because that happens, and I'm very hopeful that it happens. But we have a number of positions that are going to be open. We're going to increase the competition on this team in every way we can, and we're going to bring in guys and guys from within this team. It might even be practice squad players that are re-signed now, but we're going to increase the competition on this team because we have to."

Check out the full availability gauge from SFdata9ers on X below:

How likely is each player to still be on the board during the first half of Round 1?



Data from 77 mock drafts over the last two weeks. pic.twitter.com/d5cZRErnTk — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) February 17, 2026

