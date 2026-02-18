Cincinnati Bengals Select Elite Secondary Player in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals landed one of the best players in the 2026 NFL Draft during the second mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

The analyst had Ohio State safety Caleb Downs headed to Cincinnati in the exercise.

"Cincinnati stays in-state with this pick. The Bengals’ defense could use consistency and structure. Downs provides both," Jeremiah wrote about the 10th pick.

The board broke Cincinnati's way in the back half of this top 10. Downs fell to them after Ohio State linebacker Arvelle Reese, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, and Notre Dame running back Jeremyiah Love all got selected.

Downs has maintained a high ranking on The Mock Draft Database's consensus big board all offseason. He sits eighth overall on that ranking and first among safeties by 26 spots.

The young star could instantly solidify the backend of Cincinnati's defense, especially given how well cornerbacks Dax Hill, DJ Turner II, and Jalen Davis played last season.

“There weren’t a lot of options for us in-season on defense that we felt could help us in a way that was meaningful," Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, said last month. "There's a lot that goes into that. Believe me, we're always looking. We are keenly aware of our issues as they're happening in real-time. They are on our mind. And you need to have guys within your structure that can step up. And that's an off-season thing more than an in-season thing. But you need to have the guys in your backup roles that can step up and hold the fort. And you need to have guys, even on your practice squad, that can step up and hold the fort.”

