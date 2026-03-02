Bengals QB Joe Burrow Did More Than Just Endorse the Re-Signing of Guard Dalton Risner

CINCINNATI – Next to Dalton Risner’s wife Whitney, the person most interested in knowing updates on his contract negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals was quarterback Joe Burrow.

Risner, who signed a one-year contract Monday that could be worth up to $5 million based on incentive escalators, said Burrow has been repeatedly texting him since the season ended to see where talks stood.

“I'm grateful for him, grateful him to take time out of his offseason to check in on me multiple times, check in on the deal process,” Risner said. “I think that just shows the way he leads this team and how much he wants to win. I take a lot of pride in it. I'll put my body and my job and my career on the line for that guy."

Gratitude was the overarching theme of Risner’s 20-minute news conference. He started with head coach Zac Taylor, saying he was a big reason why he wanted to stay in Cincinnati.

Risner went on to thank offensive line coach Scott Peters and the two teammates who embraced him the moment he arrived, Orlando Brown Jr. and Ted Karras.

He also expressed appreciation to Duke Tobin and members of the front office, the fans and even the Cincinnati media.

Those relationships are why Risner, who has never signed a multi-year contract since his rookie deal in 2019, had no interest in waiting until free agency next week to test his value after arguably the best season of his career.

“I truly feel like I've never been seen or valued like I have here," he said. "I've never felt this way about an organization. I've never just truly wanted to be back and never even test my market.

"I'm at the point in my career where, this is where I'm gonna be my best with Scott Peters and Joe Burrow and Ted Karras and Amarius Mims,” Risner continued. “I didn't really care about the logistics side of it. This is where I want to be."

While Risner spent a lot of time talking about a lot of people, the conversation always came back to Burrow.

As most typically do when the Bengals are the topic.

Risner's Missed Block Led to Burrow's Injury and Some Brutal Honesty

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is assisted to the locker room with an injury in the second quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. The Jaguars led 17-10 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nothing had a bigger impact on the 2025 season than Burrow’s injury, and Risner was the player who missed the block that led to it.

The day after the game, Risner stood in front of reporters and recounted the play and the fallout in one of the rawest, most brutally honest moments of the season.

He said “it kills me” to know he was the one who missed the block and it kept him from sleeping the night of the game.

That accountability and his ability to bounce back from the adversity and turn in a strong performance to solidify an offensive line that has been the weak link of the organization since Burrow arrived played a big role in the Bengals wanting to re-sign Risner.

“I'll always remember it. I'm never gonna forget about it,” Risner said of the missed block that led to Burrow getting sack and suffering a toe injury that required surgery. “I've always been a guy that's gonna be real. Let's just call it for what it is, man. We live in a world where we all try to be perfect, and we all try to have it all put together all the time and no one wants to admit their mistakes. I'd rather do the opposite. I'd rather be exactly who I am and call it for what it is.

“Because when I do good or sign a deal like today, I want to celebrate it. But when I don't do my job, let's just handle it,” he continued. “I'm not scared of it. I'm not scared of controversy. I'm not scared of conflict. I'm not scared of failing. Because football isn't what's most important to me. My faith in Jesus and where I'm going after this life is far more important than the game of football. So I'm not scared to admit that I missed a block, because that's doesn't define me.”

But it did define the season in many ways.

And it did eat away at him, even if just for a few hours.

“If we call it for what it is, it was a big deal, and it was really hard,” Risner said. “And I just felt like in that moment, if my future kid is watching me – I think about that all the time – or my wife is watching me, I would rather them look at me being a man and say 'I can own my mistakes and I can move forward and I can do my job the best I can' rather than being someone that makes excuses. I think excuses are the worst.

“It was tough, and in moments like that you look at yourself in the mirror and say 'What the heck? This isn't what I had planned for this season,’” he continued. “But you have two choices. I made the choice to bite down and flush it and say 'It's one block. It's one play. It could've happened to anybody. Let's move forward and have a great rest of the season.' And you saw how I played the rest of the year.”

And, more importantly, Burrow saw how he played.

Burrow endorsed his re-signing and kept tabs on the progress.

Risner, who signed with the Bengals for the veteran minimum a few days before the start of the 2025 season, said he was thrilled to call Burrow and tell him the deal was done. But he got his quarterback's voicemail instead.

“I think I talked for 5 minutes, and then I finally decided to hang up,” Risner said. “Then he texted me and said, ‘I got your voicemail. I’ll call you tomorrow.’”

The two Facetimed the next day when Burrow took a break in his training.

“He was grinding on sled pushes at the moment and told me that it was gonna be our year and he was super excited to have me back,” Risner said.

Risner Thrilled To Stay in Cincinnati After Having Best Season of Career

Sep 29, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) looks on after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Risner said he gave director of player personnel Duke Tobin a hug and personally thanked team owner Mike Brown on Monday morning.

He got to see Orlando Brown Jr. in the locker room and gave him a hug, too.

But there’s one big squeeze that will have to wait a few weeks.

So Risner settled for a verbal embrace of his quarterback Monday.

“I love Joe,” he began. “ The competitor that he is has always impressed me. And his love for the game. I think that we have such different personality types, I think he feeds off it a little bit. And I feed off him. I have to tell myself sometimes, 'Don't be too much Dalton around him.' You know what I mean? I don't want to burn this guy out.

“I just appreciate him,” Risner continued. “He welcomed me with open arms, and he didn't have to do that when I showed up. From Day 1, he's showed his support for me and voiced his opinion on the football player that he thinks I am, and that motivates me and makes me want to be better.

“I want to keep that dude healthy, and I want to go win some serious football games this year. To see the leader he is, the way the community looks to that guy, see the way that this locker room looks to him, it's awesome to see him carry himself the way he does. Mad respect for Joe. I can’t wait to see him and give him a big hug.

“We’ll see if he hugs me back.”