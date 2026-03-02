Joe Burrow’s Confident Message to Dalton Risner Could Boost Bengals’ Free Agency Push

CINCINNATI — Dalton Risner is fired up to pursue a Super Bowl with Joe Burrow.

He dove into their short conversation recently once Risner learned he'd be signing a one-year, up to $5 million extension with Cincinnati. It doesn't do much to dent their top 10 cap space entering free agency next week.

“He was grinding on sled pushes at the moment and told me that it was gonna be our year, and he was super excited to have me back,” Risner said about Burrow. “I want to keep that dude healthy and go win some serious football games this year."

There is no big celebration for Risner as he plays out his Age 31 season after the best campaign of his career. His 98.0% pass block efficiency was a career high and ranked eighth-best in the league among starting guards. He added a 97.6% pass block efficiency in True Pass Sets, ranking 3rd among starting guards.

Things unfortunately clicked after he was part of the play that got Burrow injured in Week 2.

“I'll always remember it. I'm never gonna forget about it,” Risner said of the missed block that led to Burrow getting sacked and suffering a toe injury that required surgery. “I've always been a guy that's gonna be real. Let's just call it for what it is, man. We live in a world where we all try to be perfect, and we all try to have it all put together all the time, andno one wants to admit their mistakes. I'd rather do the opposite. I'd rather be exactly who I am and call it for what it is.

“Because when I do good or sign a deal like today, I want to celebrate it. But when I don't do my job, let's just handle it,” he continued. “I'm not scared of it. I'm not scared of controversy. I'm not scared of conflict. I'm not scared of failing. Because football isn't what's most important to me. My faith in Jesus and where I'm going after this life is far more important than the game of football. So I'm not scared to admit that I missed a block, because that doesn't define me.”

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks off the field after a toe injury during NFL Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025. | Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Risner signed quickly and eagerly to pursue the ultimate goal with Burrow, a mentality that could help Cincinnati add a few extra talents than normal in free agency, especially with a fully fleshed-out offense ready to attack.

"This deal wouldn't have been done without guys like Joe Burrow. Joe Burrow pushed for me this whole offseason," Risner said to Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson. "He checked in. He wanted me there. (Right tackle) Amarius Mims was outspoken. I had so many people. My offensive line coach. Zac Taylor. I just felt like I had so many people that pulled for me that I don't think this would have gotten done without them."

When you have a passer as good as Burrow, guys are more willing to sacrifice to play with him.

Director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, knows what they have to get done for their quarterback in the next few months.

"That’s a pretty broad thing. I don’t think Joe’s worried about whether we’re meeting at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. or 4:30 in the afternoon," Tobin said about Burrow's involvement in the process. "I don’t think any of that matters to him. Do I talk about, ‘Hey, Joe, do you think we should meet six hours today or 10?’ That’s not really a part of it. When I talk to him, he has thoughts. And that’s good. Sometimes I give him things to think about, and at least give him an awareness of what we’re thinking about. I want him to feel good about at least the reasons why. But I don’t think he’s overly focused on how we’re going about it."

Check out the full media session with Risner below.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok