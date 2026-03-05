Key Factor In Defensive Tackle's Release Opens Door For Cincinnati To Land Star

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could boost the defensive line with a low-cost veteran in free agency.

The Vikings are moving on from star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen after paying him $16.2 million last season during his only season in Minnesota. He played in all 17 games and finished with 68 tackles and 3.5 sacks amounting to a 53.2 Pro Football Focus grade across 809 snaps.

The veteran cut his teeth in Washington from 2017 to 2025 and has seen his play tail off across the past two seasons. The 31-year-old is three years removed from his last solid season (56 PFF grade in 2024 and 59.7 in 2023 after three straight seasons over 78 overall).

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) avoids the tackle against Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Allen (93) during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Alas, he could be very cheap if the Bengals got interested after the Vikings ended his three-year, $51 million deal after one season. He is getting $8 million in guaranteed money from the Vikings after his release.

"Jonathan Allen was due $16.95M in 2026, and $8 million of that was guaranteed that will be paid as dead cash to the Vikings. This limits the cap dollar gain to about $6.5M unless a June 1 designation is used," Over The Cap's Nick Korte noted.

Cincinnati could sign him for the minimum, which is worth a flier just to see what he has left in the tank.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has plenty of options to inject new life into this defensive line. He discussed signing older players last week.

"We’re open to anybody we think has life left in their NFL body," Tobin said. "If they’re still playing at a high level, we’re open to them. Sometimes it’ll affect the contract, the length, all that kind of stuff. But defining loads of money, which is what you said, is tough."

Defensive coordinator Al Golden is definitely ready to add more juice at this spot.

"We’ve got to continue to improve," Golden said about his front. "Obviously, we love BJ Hill and BJ went through a lot last year. Missing the offseason, missing most of the training camp, really fought through some things. I know he had something fixed after the season. So excited to get him back healthy."

Over The Cap projects him to sign a deal worth $7.8 million, but his market could be much lower than that, given the recent drop off in play.

