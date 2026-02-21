Multiple Bengals Make Top 100 Quarterbacks List In NFL History

CINCINNATI — The NFL staff at Bleacher Report came together to rank the top 100 quarterbacks in NFL history this week, and Cincinnati had four former players make the list.

Representatives from four decades made the list in Andy Dalton (No. 89), Joe Burrow (No. 66), Carson Palmer (No. 55), and Ken Anderson (No. 40).

Check out each reasoning from the staff below as Andy Dalton started things out for the Bengals.

"As a rookie, Andy Dalton earned a Pro Bowl nod. He went on to become one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Cincinnati Bengals history. Dalton holds franchise records in career touchdown passes (204), game-winning drives (24), and fourth-quarter comebacks (21). He's second to Ken Anderson in passing yards with 31,594. As of February 2026, Dalton is the only Bengals quarterback to catch a touchdown pass, which highlights his underappreciated athleticism. He has 22 career rushing touchdowns.

"With Dalton under center, the Bengals were a perennial playoff team, winning at least 10 games in four consecutive seasons and capturing two AFC North titles from 2012 to 2015. When you discuss the most productive quarterbacks who came out of the second round of the draft, Dalton is near the top of the list. Put some respect on his name."

Current Bengals passer Joe Burrow slotted in after Dalton at No. 66.

"Joe Burrow hasn't played enough games to top the Cincinnati Bengals' record books in career numbers, though he's elevated the franchise in six seasons despite significant injuries. Midway through his promising 2020 rookie campaign, Burrow tore his ACL and MCL. He came back to lead the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI and won 2021 Comeback Player of the Year award, throwing for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions with a league-leading 70.4 percent completion rate.

"After his first Pro Bowl year in 2022, Burrow experienced another career setback with a season-ending wrist injury during the 2023 term. Yet once again, he returned strong, recording league-leading numbers in completions (460), passing yards (4,918), and touchdowns (43), which made him the runaway pick for 2024 Comeback Player of the Year. Burrow's injury history may be taking a mental toll, but if he stays healthy, expect him to rack up more accolades and record-breaking passing numbers."

The Bengals celebrate a QB sneak touchdown by quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the first quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nfl Kansas City Chiefs At Cincinnati Bengals | Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carson Palmer rolled out into the 56th position after his long NFL career this century.

"Although Carson Palmer didn't win a playoff game with the Cincinnati Bengals, it's hard to blame him for the team's shortcomings. The 2003 No. 1 overall pick also showed tremendous resilience throughout his career, rebounding from significant injuries and a brief retirement. Palmer brought an immediate spark to the Bengals' passing game. In 2005, he led the league with a 67.4 percent completion rate and 32 touchdown passes, but during the playoffs, he suffered a significant knee injury that required reconstructive surgery. Yet Palmer bounced back to start through the entire 2006 campaign, logging his first 4,000-yard passing season and throwing for 28 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

"In 2008, he was limited to four appearances because of an elbow injury. Two years later, he requested a trade, which was denied, and then retired. Eventually, Cincinnati traded him to Oakland, where he threw for 6,771 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in 25 contests. Palmer's third career stop was his best in terms of contributions to a winning team. Following an abbreviated year because of a torn ACL, he led the Arizona Cardinals to a 13-3 record, NFC West title, and the NFC Championship Game. Wherever Palmer played, he uplifted the team's aerial attack. He's the first quarterback to eclipse 4,000 passing yards with three different franchises."

Boomer Esisason was the first Bengals passer in the top 50, checking in at No. 47.

"Over 14 seasons in the NFL spent mostly with the Cincinnati Bengals, Boomer Esiason actually lost more games than he won. But when Esiason's Bengals teams were at their best, they were a fun watch. When Sam Wyche arrived as head coach in Cincinnati in 1984, he brought with him something the league had never seen before—an uptempo, hurry-up offense that featured the 'Sugar Huddle.' Esiason thrived in that fast-paced environment. From 1985 to 1990, he surpassed 3,000 passing yards in six straight seasons, making it to three Pro Bowls over that span.

"The 1988 campaign was Esiason's best. He finished fourth in the league with 3,572 passing yards, tied for first in the AFC with 28 touchdown passes, and posted league highs in yards per attempt (9.2) and passer rating (97.4) on the way to Most Valuable Player honors and a date with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIII. Damn you, Joe Montana."

Ken Anderson took the top Bengals spot at No. 40 overall as he continues a long wait for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"The Cincinnati Bengals started playing in 1968. Before the 1981 season, they had never won a playoff game. Then Ken Anderson got his groove on, and everything changed. In 1981, Anderson was fifth in the league with 3,754 passing yards and third with 29 touchdown passes, and he threw just 10 interceptions. His 98.4 passer rating led the league, he was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, and he led the Bengals to within one last-minute Joe Montana drive from a win in Super Bowl XVI.

"Anderson made the Pro Bowl that season, which was one of four times he accomplished that feat over 16 years with the Bengals. Anderson's 32,838 career passing yards remain the franchise record in Cincinnati, his 197 career touchdown passes rank second, and he led the Bengals to four seasons with at least 10 wins. Ken Anderson made the Bengals relevant. Period."

Check out the full list from Bleacher Report here.

