Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Playing in Star Flag Football Event

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is swapping his football helmet for flags in a few weeks. Burrow is playing in the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21 in Los Angeles at BMO Stadium. It's the home site for flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but was moved due to escalating Middle East tensions. Burrow is heading up one five-man team with fellow NFL star Jayden Daniels, while Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and NFL legend Tom Brady are captaining the other team.

“I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team,” Burrow said on the Pardon My Take podcast in July 2024.

A third team is in the mix. Those players are all from the official current USA Flag Football team. The USA squad will have Aamir Brown and Darrell "Housh" Doucette serve as captains and Jorge Cascudo as their coach.

Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball during the Passing the Test event at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This event features our world champion flag football athletes on the same field as some of the top current and former pro tackle stars, and I know our players are up for the challenge," Scott Hallenbeck, the USA Football CEO and executive director, said in a statement.

The three sides will play a round-robin flag football tournament under the Olympic rules. It includes two 15-minute halves along with a running clock. All three teams square off in a round-robin tournament, and the top two squads earn a spot in the championship game.

The Fanatics Flag Football Classic airs live on FOX Sports, FOX One, and Tubi from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT. The event will also be streamed internationally on the Fanatics YouTube channel. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will serve as the host alongside actor and comedian Druski.

