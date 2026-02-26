NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Why Peter Woods May Be Perfect First-Round Pick for Bengals

Peter Woods is a former 5-star recruit from the state of Alabama where he won four consecutive state championship games in high school. He made an impact immediately 12 games played and 2 started as a true freshman at Clemson.

Some places even listed him as a freshman All-American. He continued to grow in his Sophomore season where he compiled 3 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss. His junior season he was named a second team All-American despite his statistics falling to 2 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss. Let’s dig into what the standout defensive tackle (and part time fullback) will bring to the NFL.

Where He Excels

Fantastic lateral agility for a guy his size to jump over multiple gaps and stay in control of his body

Ability to deconstruct one on one blocks in the run game

Handles combination blocks and double teams well for a player who projects as a 3-technique

Possesses a pass rush move set that allows him to threaten the guard inside and outside with clubs, cross chops, and push pull swims

Made a high end impact as an 18 and 19 year old in a very talented NFL level defensive line room

Areas of Concern

Seems to lack length and ability to finish some plays

At times sheds to secondary gap too early in play allowing the back to cut off of him

Production fell in his final year at Clemson as he was put into a new role on the defense

Overall Thoughts

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Woods is a 3-technique who was misplaced along the Clemson defensive line last year as a guy who played head up over the guard and center with even feet.

In the run game, Woods does an exemplary job of taking on one on one blocks. He is able to quickly recognize the blocks coming his way and win with hand placement and upper body strength. His hand placement and block recognition sets himself up to lock out the offensive lineman.

He can get a tad eager on when he sheds from this position though which allows good backs to read that block and make a cut off of it. Woods generally does a very good job of shedding blocks and getting in position to make plays against the run, however, he does not always make those plays due to a lack of length and tackling technique. His ability to get in position to make some of these stops is rare so it’s hard to knock him too much for failing to make a play that most other defensive tackles are unable to even attempt. His athleticism allows for him to range all the way out to the numbers from the defensive tackle position while also making him a talented stunter both as a penetrator and a looper. He has a great motor in the run game to keep chasing after the ball carrier even when he’s not in position to make the play.

As a pass rusher, Woods has the rare combination of fluid movement and explosive athleticism. He is able to threaten guards both inside and outside because of this while still having a pocket pushing bull rush in his tool belt as well. In the limited opportunities this season, Woods showed impressive pass rush flashes when he was lined up in more of a sprinter’s stance at the 3-technique position which is where he should spend a majority of his time in the NFL. His ability to win with a cross chop across offensive linemen takes fluid movement and high end lateral agility. There is some concern that he may not be able to bull rush guards at the NFL level because it was not one of his primary moves. He chose to win with lateral agility and hip fluidity both inside and outside rather than straight through the guard on most of his pass rush opportunities. Puts in a good amount of effort as a pass rusher to continue working to the quarterback even when he does not land a move initially.

When it comes to his falling production, it feels like most of that can be attributed to the role he was asked to play. Rather than being able to use his athleticism and fire off of the ball from the outside of the guard, he was asked to often play right over top of the guard or inside of the guard. Then he was asked to react and read the blocks of the offensive line before attacking. Some of the blame can also be attributed to him not finishing plays and not rising above the circumstances, but he did not become a worse player at 20 years old than he was at 18 and 19.

Scheme Fit

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden coaches players during training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at the Kettering Health Bengals Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woods best fit is in an attack react style of defense where he can line up at 3-technique and use his explosive athleticism to fire off of the ball and his fluidity to adjust accordingly. Within his rookie contract, it’s easy to see how he could become one of the top pass rushing interior players in the league.

Grade

Mid-First Round

Pro Comparison

Nnamdi Madubuike