NFL Insider Reveals Top Trey Hendrickson Offer Bengals Received Before 2025 NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted this week that Cincinnati only received a fourth-round pick offer for Trey Hendrickson amidst a search for a first-rounder. Cincinnati had that requirement this entire year, dating back to his free agency saga, but no team ever got there.
Hendrickson has four sacks this season. He missed last week with a hip injury, but could return to action in Week 11. Cincinnati is off this week for its bye before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 16.
"There was plenty of discussion about Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, but when it all became real on Monday and Tuesday, sources say no offer was better than a fourth-round pick for 2024's sack champion," Rapoport wrote this weekend. "Due to what's left of his $16-million base salary, with Cincinnati having already paid him $13 million, a second-rounder was required to make a trade possible. It doesn't sound like the Bengals got close to that. One contributing factor might have been health, with Hendrickson missing time recently for a hip injury. Teams could not have given him a physical before agreeing to terms, making it more complicated."
The Bengals did make one trade on Tuesday, sending Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick. Wilson was benched for rookie Barrett Carter last month.
Hendrickson is locked in with Cincinnati for the rest of the season, and then the offseason fun begins again, with the Bengals able to franchise tag him or ink a new deal in March.
