Latest Joe Burrow Comments Reportedly Aimed to Put 'Pressure' On Bengals Front Office

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's latest Wednesday comments have a clear intention, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The reporter dissected the comments on Sunday, stating Burrow is continuing to put "pressure" on the Bengals' front office to field a competent product.

Burrow doesn't want to have to be "perfect" to win games against good teams.

"No playoff hopes at stake, but he is going to continue to play. And it was a week of soul searching once again for Joe Burrow, this time kind of saying, 'Yeah, I wonder what it'd be like if I were in another uniform.' My understanding of Burrow's statements, first of all, is that right now they have to basically play perfectly in his mind to win. And that has not happened," Rapoport said on the channel. "This is putting a little pressure on the front office and ownership to be aggressive this offseason."

The Bengals star committed to Cincinnati in the press conference, but also said "he thinks about a lot of things" when asked if he's thought about not being a Bengal.

"Number one, I think we have great coaches," Burrow said on Wednesday about the Bengals' leadership. "I think we're consistently put in good positions to make plays and do our best. Obviously, there are good games and bad games, just like players have good games and bad games. But I have a lot of confidence in everybody who's putting together the plans for us week in and week out.

"That's not to say that changes don't need to be made, not saying personnel or people, I'm just saying what we've been doing hasn't worked the last couple of years, so we have to think outside the box and get creative about where we go from here."

All in all, the Bengals haven't been close to good enough around a top-five quarterback playing at that level for most of this decade. They have to start doing a better job on defense and special teams to show Burrow he can win here.

If not, he could start to "think about a lot of things" far more often than fans would want.

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Chiefs play their first game without Patrick Mahomes today; Plus, making sense of #Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s comments this week. pic.twitter.com/6NfwRgGwfW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2025

