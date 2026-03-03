NFL Mock Draft: Bengals Bolster Defense, Land Best Defender Available

The story of the Cincinnati Bengals' offseason is going to be the defense. That's all that people are going to talk about because that's where the Bengals need to upgrade the most. And it's the entire defense that needs help at this point, especially considering Trey Hendrickson is almost certainly leaving Cincinnati this offseason.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they have money to spend in free agency and a top 10 pick in the NFL draft. They should be able to land a starter on defense with their draft selection as well as a few quality players in free agency. There's also a chance the Bengals make a splash on the trade market with players like Dexter Lawrence and Maxx Crosby expected to be available.

The Athletic recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 10 pick in the first round, The Athletic's Cameron Teague Robinson projected the Bengals would select Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy.

Jermod McCoy Would be a Solid Selection at Pick No. 10

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"McCoy did not play in 2025 due to a torn ACL but was so good for the Vols as a transfer from Oregon State in 2024 that he’s worth the top-10 pick for a Cincinnati team that needs help all over its defense. He can play in man coverage but also bait passers in zone coverage," Robinson wrote. "This pick also assumes that McCoy, who had four interceptions and 13 passes defended in 2024, can show NFL teams a promising medical report."

A lot of analysts expect the Bengals to go after a player like Rueben Bain Jr., Sonny Styles, or Caleb Downs.

There's a chance all three players listed above are off the board. There's also a chance the Bengals lean cornerback over everything else because of how valuable of a position it is.

McCoy is a very good athlete with the size and speed to match most NFL wide receivers. He often wins at the line of scrimmage, though this will be much harder against the top physical wide receivers in the NFL. Still, he's an excellent zone defender with the instincts to play in the NFL at a high level.

The Bengals need defense at pick No. 10. It would be hard to be upset if they went home with McCoy in the first round.

