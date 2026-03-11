The Cincinnati Bengals have made solid free agency additions so far, striking deals with former Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook and former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe.

There are still plenty of holes on the Bengals defense to fill this offseason. With superstar Trey Hendrickson on the open market, the Bengals will need to put up some more money to replace his production. Hendrickson is almost certainly going to leave in free agency, as that bridge has been burned.

But Hendrickson isn't getting the attention in free agency that he might have assumed he would.

Trey Hendrickson struggling to find the money he wants

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson is seemingly hunting a lot of money, because there are multiple reports that indicate he's well off the mark on numbers with potential suitors. Teams are offering Hendrickson significantly less than he's asking for.

At this point in the offseason, there aren't very many teams left with the cap space to afford $30 million per year either way. The longer he waits, the harder this situation is going to be on him.

There is good news for Hendrickson: He might have just found a new suitor.

Ravens could enter the picture for Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) looks out of the tunnel before warming up before the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Banks Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens could quickly emerge as a suitor for Hendrickson after their trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby fell through on Tuesday night. The Raiders said the Ravens backed out of the deal in a team statement and reports indicate it has to do with a failed physical.

After the trade fell apart, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that a general manager mentioned the Ravens as a fit for Hendrickson. "Baltimore is gonna sign Trey Hendrickson. Watch,” the post said.

The fit makes perfect sense. The Ravens clearly need an edge rusher with Crosby no longer in play. They clearly have the money for it. Swapping Crosby out for Hendrickson in their future plans might be a bit of a downgrade, but it wouldn't be a crushing difference, especially because they get to keep both of their first round picks, including the 14th overall selecion in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With Hendrickson expected to make a decision soon, his entire free agency was just flipped on its head. Could the Ravens lose Crosby, but add Hendrickson instead?

