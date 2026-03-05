Cowboys Back Off Maxx Crosby Trade Pursuit, Eye Bengals Star in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the NFL world is on Las Vegas this offseason. The Raiders have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They're also at a crossroads with star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Pro Bowler could be traded ahead of this year's draft and the Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a possible trade suitor.

Former ESPN personality Trey Wingo shared an update on Crosby's future on Thursday. The update could impact Bengals star Trey Hendrickson and where he ends up signing in free agency.

"Things are moving fast [regarding] Maxx Crosby," Wingo wrote on X. "Last night Dallas thought they were close to a deal but since then other teams have raised the ante and potentially are offering the Raiders two first round picks. Expect Dallas to now shift their focus to Trey Hendrickson."

Trey's Pay Day

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates the win after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Bengals decided to not use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, which means he'll play elsewhere next season after spending the past five years in Cincinnati.

Dallas is one of multiple teams interested in the All-Pro pass rusher. Indianapolis and Tampa Bay are also possible destinations for Hendirckson.

He is in position to sign the biggest contract of his NFL career. After leading the NFL in sacks in 2024 (17.5), Hendrickson missed 10 games with a core muscle injury this past season. He still had four sacks in seven games and is projected to sign a 3-year, $99 million contract with his new team.

Hendrickson is considered the top free agent in most rankings and will likely agree to a deal on Monday afternoon (March 9) following the start of the NFL's negotiating window.

