NFL Mock Draft: Bengals Land Generational DB to Bolster Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a tough spot this offseason. They need to upgrade all three levels of their defense or else they're not going to be able to compete with the top teams around the league.

They need help all across the defensive line, especially at edge rusher considering Trey Hendrickson is likely leaving in free agency. Their linebacker room could use one or two more impact players. They need to add a safety to anchor the backend of the defense, too. The cornerback room is fine, though they could look to add one impact corner if they wanted to upgrade the unit.

The moral of the story is the Bengals need to add to their defense and there's not a position group that should be finalized. The easiest event to upgrade the defense in is the 2026 NFL Draft.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. At pick No. 10, Middlehurst-Schwartz projected the Bengals would select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to bolster their defense.

Caleb Downs is the perfect draft target at pick No. 10

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"In what feels like a fairly straightforward start to the draft, Cincinnati feels like a possible wild card, especially if it zeroes in on an offensive line choice outside of the top three edge rushers," Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. "In this scenario, however, there's no reason to go bold. Downs would be a sensible selection for any defense in search of a tone-setter in the secondary, but particularly for a Bengals defense that was repeatedly burned down the seam last season and allowed the second-most yards per carry (5.2) in the league."

Downs is a generational prospect, but he doesn't play a high-valued position, so he might not go at the top of the NFL draft. In terms of talent and potential, Downs is a top three player in the class.

He would work as the anchor to the Bengals defense. His instincts are unheard of for this generation of football, while his film looks more like the greats of the early 2000s than it does anybody else in his draft class.

Keeping the Buckeye in the state of Ohio would also be a plus. He could instantly become a fan favorite in Cincinnati while helping form the new core of defense for the Bengals.

