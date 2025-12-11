Pair of Bengals Coaches Named Top Candidates For NFL Promotions

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a few rising coaches on Zac Taylor's staff right now. Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr broke down nearly 50 candidates for head coaching or coordinator positions, with Dan Pitcher one of the top head coach candidates and passing game coach Justin Rascati an offensive coordinator candidate.

Pitcher has been taking on more and more responsibility with the Bengals throughout the decade, culminating in his offensive coordinator promotion in 2024 following Brian Callahan's exit for Tennessee.

"Teams are going to cast a wide net for potential offensive-minded head coaches this season, and Pitcher, the Bengals’ offensive coordinator since 2024 and quarterbacks coach since ‘20, has been a name on the rise," Orr wrote. "The 38-year-old, a former college quarterback at Colgate and SUNY Cortland, has seen his fair share of attrition at the quarterback position in Cincinnati and has helmed successful units with Joe Flacco and Jake Browning when Joe Burrow has been injured. Pitcher broke into the NFL on the scouting side with the 2012 Colts."

Rascati came into Cincinnati's coaching fold last season after time on Kevin O'Connell's Vikings staff.

"Rascati’s arrival in Cincinnati last year was timed with the Joe Burrow explosion that led to league highs in completions, yards, touchdowns, and yards per game," Orr wrote. "Rascati is a former college quarterback at Louisville and James Madison, who was rostered in the NFL, CFL, and AFL. After working under Kevin O’Connell as an offensive line coach, he pivoted to Cincinnati under Dan Pitcher."

Former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was also mentioned as a top head-coach candidate amidst his strong work with the Colts' defense this season.

Check out the full list here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok