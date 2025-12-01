Cincinnati Bengals Announce Pair of Roster Moves Entering Bills Week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a couple of roster moves official on Monday afternoon. Cincinnati is officially signing cornerback Jalen Davis to the active roster after he got called up for action in the past two games. Linebacker Brian Asamoah is moving to the reserve/injured list as a result.

Davis has been with the team off and on over the past five seasons and gets more chances to shine down the stretch of this season with Cam Taylor-Britt on the mend due to his foot injury. Davis has six tackles and a forced fumble on the ledger over those two outings so far.

Cincinnati is trying to keep pace in the AFC North after a win over Baltimore on Thursday has them two games back of the division lead.

“It’s hard to say. I just keep saying, you wouldn’t trade him for anybody," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Joe Burrow's return igniting new belief. "When you’ve got the guy out there that you wouldn’t trade for anybody, there’s just this different confidence. I don’t say that in any way to slight any other guy because we’ve had a ton of confidence withthe quarterbacks that have been playing for us. Joe Burrow – he’s a spectacular player. The team responds the right way to it.”

Davis, Burrow and Cincinnati take on the Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

