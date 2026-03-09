Salary Cap Expert Reveals Free Agency Plan That Could Make Bengals 2026 Contenders

CINCINNATI — NFL Salary Cap expert Andre Perrota posted his ideal free agency haul that fits the money the Bengals have to spend over the next few weeks.

Cincinnati has top 10 salary cap space to address a brutal defense after locking in the offense with Dalton Risner's steal of a deal.

Perrota laid out the signings below:

EDGE Boye Mafe (Age 27): 3yrs/$54M (APY: $18M, Fully guaranteed at signing: $28M, Total guarantees: $32M)

EDGE Malcolm Koonce (Age 28): 2yrs/ $12.5M (APY: $6.25M, Fully guaranteed at signing: $5M, Total guarantees: $6M)

DT Calais Campbell (Age 40): 1yr/$7.5M APY: $7.5M, Fully guaranteed: $7.5M)

LB Leo Chenal (Age 25): 3yrs/$22.5M (APY: $7.5M, Fully guaranteed at signing: $9.5M, Total guarantees: $14M)

LB Demario Davis (Age 37): 1yr/$8M (APY: $8M, Fully guaranteed: $6M)

S Bryan Cook (Age 26): 3yrs/$42M (APY: $14M, Fully guaranteed at signing: $15M, Total guarantees: $30M); signs with B

"Here's the Bengals' haul from my contract projections/team predictions," Perrota posted on X. "After Dalton Risner's signing, the Bengals currently have $45,753,394 in 2026 Cap Room utilizing offseason Cap accounting rules (further adjusted to top-53 instead of top-51). The combined 2026 Cap Hits for these FAs would equal around $41M with the way Cincinnati typically structures their contracts, but the net cap effect would only be $34M due to roster displacement (i.e., six new signings knock off 6 players currently counting against the cap). The top-51 displacement/net cap effects of new signings are key for fans to understand. Plus, in these projections, Cincinnati would then also cut LB Oren Burks (which would net another $1.3M in 2026 cap and cash savings). So these signings are readily achievable, especially the way the Bengals structure their contracts. If Cincinnati is even more aggressive in going heavy Year One Cash over Cap, then they can add more, or even larger, signings.

"Campbell and Davis' deals would have void years, as Cincinnati did with Riley Reiff (and with Trey Hendrickson's re-worked deal last year). Both players would bring needed leadership to the defense, and both can still play and contribute. Bottom line is that Cincinnati should be aggressive in FA and sign multiple DL, at least one LB, and a Safety. Ideally, 3DL (two Edges + iDL), 2 LBs, Safety. The Cap is not an issue for Cincinnati and they have the Burrow ($19.228M) and Chase ($13.292M) base-to-bonus conversion levers to pull to create $32 million-plus in additional 2026 Cap Space. The Bengals should convert both, regardless of need, because they can always roll over into 2027 any unused space."

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) leaves the field following a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Bengals are set up to completely reshape this Al Golden-schemed defense in the next couple of weeks with a plan like this. Perrota targeted realistic names all across the defensive side to allocate Cincinnati's expansive assets.

It's a strong mix of rising defensive talent (Mafe, Chenal, Cook) and veteran presences (Davis, Campbell) to take this from arguably the worst defense in the NFL to at least below average or better.

Check out the full X post from Perrota below:

