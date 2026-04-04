Scouting Concerns Surface For Possible Bengals Top Pick Option in 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals may have the chance to select Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. this month with the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It could be a home run with some risk after Bain's measurements left some things to be desired throughout the draft process. He measured in at the 2026 NFL Combine with a low outlier arm length of 30 and 7/8 inches. Still, that didn't stop him from wrecking teams throughout his college career (33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 38 games), en route to a College Football Playoff appearance with the Hurricanes this past season.

It's a concern that shows up for some scouts, including one in particular that Go Long TD's Bob McGinn spoke to recently. They don't think he has a true position to attack at the next level, checking in at 6-2, 260 pounds.

Scout Concern

University of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. talks at Media Day during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bain is ranked seventh on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board and second among edge rushers. He is one of the most popular draft options for Cincinnati and the likelihood of the Bengals wanting him may have gone up after their two secondary signings on April 2.

Check out the concerns surrounding Bain from scouts below, as garnered by McGinn:

“He’ll be a major outlier. He’s super physical and aggressive, but Bain is a tweener. He’s got no position. He’s not tall or lanky enough to be a defensive end. He’s not really athletic or fast enough to be an outside backer. And he’s too small to be a defensive tackle. Does he have a motor? Yes. Does he have physical hands? Yes. Is he active with his hands? Yes. As a technician, he’s going to wear a lot of bad college linemen out with his hands and effort. He did that. But, wow, do I think he’s going to get blocked in the NFL? I do.”

“He’s a power player. He runs through people."

“His quickness and power are just outstanding. He’s violent in how he plays. He’s always around the quarterback. He’s going to be the exception to the rule."

"He’s tough as hell. The best thing about his pass rush is that he’s relentless. Gives effort against the run. Kills the tight ends."

“He’s a really, really good college player. When I watch him against some of the better tackles, he struggles a little bit."

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