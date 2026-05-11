Bengals Draft Pick Jack Endries Sends Bold Message to the Rest of the NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with some clear needs on their roster. They addressed most of these needs before the 2026 NFL Draft could get underway by signing players like Kyle Dugger, Ja'Sir Taylor, Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen in free agency. The biggest addition was Dexter Lawrence in a blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

But when the draft rolled around, the Bengals still had holes on their roster, albeit they weren't as massive roster holes as they had coming into the offseason. The Bengals added an edge rusher with Cashius Howell in the second round. They added some more depth around the roster before landing amazing value by drafting Jack Endries, a tight end from Texas, in the seventh round.

Jack Endries Has A Big Chip On His Shoulder

Oct 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Endries was projected to be selected way earlier than the seventh round, but he kept falling until pick No. 221. As a result, he's coming into the league with a chip on his shoulder and some hatred for all 31 teams that opted to pass on him time and time again.

"A lot of frustration there because I felt like I went really late, so I'm happy with the Bengals for picking me up," Endries said. "Every team that passed on me or took a different guy, I'm definitely going to go out there with a little more hatred towards them and punishment out there, so I'm just going to try and do my best to beat those teams."

This kind of competitiveness is a huge trait to have if it can be harnessed. For Endries, it's nothing new. He's been this kind of competitor for most of his life.

"I had some rage in me, like playing, playing like little league baseball. Strike out, you might throw the bat or something," Endries said. "So it's always been there, just competitive and hate losing and, I don't like losing to anyone."

The Bengals may have hit the jackpot with this selection. After losing Noah Fant in free agency, they needed to add a tight end who could make plays for the offense in a rotational role. Landing Endries late in the draft could be more beneficial than most fans realize.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.