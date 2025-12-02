Ted Karras, Bengals Ready to 'Build' Run Towards Playoffs With Buffalo In the Sights

CINCINNATI — Ted Karras and the rising Bengals offensive line are hungry for their latest chance to flip the script this season. Karras noted the team is in a good spot to make one last run at AFC North contention, but they have to pair up good performances better than they did after the Steelers' home win.

"Yeah, it does. I mean, we got to keep winning ball games, though," Karras said about being excited to get back in the mix. "So that was a good one Thursday night. We got to build off it, like we failed to do after the first one against the Steelers."

Cincinnati holds a 7.1% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index, but The Athletic's model makes them a virtual lock to get in if they run the table and get to 9-8 (92% to make playoffs with that record). It won't be easy, but the Bengals are 13-3 in December and January during the Joe Burrow era.

They believe they can win any game when he's throwing passes, including snagging another victory on the road in Buffalo.

“Yeah, for sure. We knew coming in, everything was still in front of us," Bengals safety Jordan Battle said after last week's win. "We are still in the division; we are now 3-1, so we’ve just got to win out. We can’t worry about what placewe are in or the chances of making the playoffs. Take every game seriously and like it were your last. We must treat every game in November, December, and January as playoff football. We have some great games coming down the stretch. We have the Bills next week and then the Ravens again. Those are two huge games we have to win. We know where we have to get to. We just keep playing with the energy we played with tonight and keep motivating each other to go play football.”

Karras is ready to go back to a familiar road environment and try to keep this excitement rolling.

"I can't wait, there's only been one year out of 10 where I didn't play in Buffalo. So, I'm really excited. Sure, someone's gonna show me their ass. So excited," Karras joked about the matchup.

Cincinnati takes on the Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

