Trey Hendrickson Posts Goodbye Message to Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson posted his goodbye message to Bengals fans on Tuesday.

He is headed to free agency and will be highly sought after as arguably the best player on the market.

The 31-year-old edge rusher was a key part of Cincinnati's two trips to the AFC Championship Game this decade, and he was a stalwart health pillar for much of his time until this past season, when he played in just seven games due to injury (four sacks and 11 tackles).

Before that, Hendrickson was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Bengals. He signed with Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and posted 57.0 sacks between then and the 2025 season (the third-most in the NFL). His 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and '24 campaigns are tied for the second-most in a season in Bengals history behind Coy Bacon's 22 mark pulled off in 1976.

Check out his goodbye message below:

To my Teammates:

Thank you for helping me become the player I always dreamed of becoming. The constant push to be the best was infectious from players who made up our rosters over the years. It's been an incredibly humbling experience to be surrounded by such great people who believed in me in some of the biggest moments. I've been so blessed by the friendships I've made over the years. I know those relationships will continue long after football.

To my Coaches:

Thank you for seeing the potential in me. Helping me develop my skills & to get me out of my comfort zone has improved me as a player. To the coaches who helped me off the field. I will forever hold the wisdom & knowledge they've shared as I navigate what it takes to play in the National Football League while also staying true to myself. The years of mentorship were priceless.

To the Athletic Trainers, Equipment & Strength Staff:

Thank you for the friendships we've made over the last five years. Giving 100% with little to no recognition is the definition of what it is to serve. Off-season & In-season. Always going above & beyond inspired me to push to be the best version of myself. As a player & man. Thank you for being there to help me achieve my goals.

To the Cincinnati Fans:

Thank you for supporting me in the relentless pursuit of winning. You've made the Jungle Roar when hunted QB after QB. Memories of those moments will live in my heart & mind forever. The hard work this city puts in, and its support for our Bengals, made it easy to empty the tank for this fanbase! I could not be prouder of the high standards we have for our city & football team.

