Andrew Whitworth Sounds Off on Bengals’ 'All-In' Message After Blockbuster Dexter Lawrence Trade

For years, the narrative around the Cincinnati Bengals was one of patience and a passive approach to roster management.

Now that the team pulled off a blockbuster trade just a few weeks ago, parting with pick No. 10 to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, things appear to have shifted.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth said the era of patience has officially ended. He broke down why the blockbuster trade is sending a message to the locker room and the rest of the league that they're "all in."

Whitworth: Bengals Sending Emphatic Message to Locker Room

Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"To me, this is the first time in their history trading a top 10 pick like this," Whitworth said. "They’re saying, 'You know what, as an organization... we are all in on Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor in this era of Cincinnati football.'"

Whitworth, who spent 10 years in Cincinnati, has been vocal about the Bengals needing to take big swings. He said the Lawrence trade is similar to the "Maxx Crosby topic" that he said the team "ought to do." Lawrence might not be on the same tier as Crosby in terms of value, but he's a similar, lower-tier elite, game-wrecking talent.

According to Whitworth, the front office's message to the locker room is that the championship window is wide open. They're not waiting for a rookie to develop — they're betting on game-changing talent to help them win this season.

"I think this sends a message to that organization... hey, we have no excuses," Whitworth said. "You can't sit here and say the organization's not bought in. Look how much money they've spent in the last two years — (and) trading away a top 10 pick for an elite player in Dexter Lawrence."

While the Lawrence trade was the "splashiest" move of the Bengals' offseason, the team didn't stop at acquiring the 28-year-old star defensive lineman. Duke Tobin and the front office in Cincinnati also signed pass-rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year, $60 million deal, safety Bryan Cook to a three-year, $40.25 million deal, and fellow defensive lineman Jonathan Allen to a two-year, $25 million deal.

Allocating significant money to their defense in free agency, while also trading for a star defensive lineman, is a clear signal to the team's stars — Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the rest of the offense — that the time to go out and win a Super Bowl is now, in the 2026 season.

"They've been so close," Whitworth said. "You want to send a message that we're all in... let's go out and play elite football."

Check out Whitworth's full comments below.

"This is the first time in their history, trading a top 10 pick like this. ... They are all in. So now, it's time to go, there's no excuses."@AndrewWhitworth joins the @RichEisenShow and talks about the off-season moves the Bengals have made 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Q1Ym1hDUbl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 6, 2026

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