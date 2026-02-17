Andrew Whitworth: Bengals Must Make Bold Move Before 'Most Critical' Year of Joe Burrow Era

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth wants the team to make a big move this offseason after missing the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

"Defense would be a great place to start,” Whitworth said on the Fitz and Whit podcast. “If I'm sitting there going, 'what do we got to do?' We can't miss. This is the most critical year in this era under Joe Burrow, in my opinion, of evaluation from that position on in the draft and free agency. ‘How do we add the defensive weapons that take us over?'"

BIG Move

Whitworth didn't hesitate when asked about the move he wants the Bengals to make. He wants Mike Brown to land arguably the biggest fish of the offseason: Maxx Crosby.

"Go get Max Crosby at all costs," Whitworth said. "Obviously that'd be a lot of capital trying to figure out how to get that worked out, but that would be the young guy tone setter, the example for your defense every single day. You got some D-lineman there that are young guys who you want to play better? Put one of the hardest playing best guys that any young D-lineman could follow in the world and MaxX Crosby around them. Pay him the money, spend the draft pick the 10th pick, send it if you have to, put the example in the room."

Trading the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is a lot, but it may be what it would take to land Crosby. There has been plenty of trade speculation about Crosby's unhappiness in Las Vegas and his unwillingness to go through another rebuild.

What better way to show everyone that the Bengals are going to fix their issues on defense than by going out and getting one of the best defensive ends on the planet?

Consolation Prize?

Whitworth mentioned the Bengals' moves in free agency in 2020 and 2021. They set a strong defensive foundation by adding key pieces like DJ Reader, Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson, Mike Hilton, Larry Ogunjobi and Chidobe Awuzie. They also traded for BJ Hill.

"if you think back to the beginning of this Joe Burrow run, when they got Joe, don't forget that like that was, they got Trey Hendrickson," Whitworth said. "They brought in a couple of veteran guys who came about to the Cincinnati Bengals team and brought in a little bit of stability, a little bit of some guys that have been places in one, they were kind of pros pros, and then they mashed them with all this young talent. And I think they need an injection like that this offseason. Is it going after a guy like a Demario Davis as he is available?"

Davis would be an intriguing fit for the Bengals. The 36-year-old has played for the Saints since 2018, but is set to hit free agency. He had 143 tackles and half a sack in 2025, posting a 80.3 Pro Football Focus grade across 1,079 snaps.

A veteran like Davis could do wonders for a defense that needs better linebacker play and could use a leader to help show them the ropes. It's also worth noting Davis played for current Bengals linebackers coach Mike Hodges in New Orleans. Hodges was with Davis from 2018-2024 and was his linebackers coach for five seasons (2020-24).

Davis sounds open to joining a team like the Bengals in free agency. Trading for Crosby and signing Davis would be one heck of a 1-2 punch by the Bengals.

Bottom Line

The Bengals need more talent on defense. Everything should be on the table, including a trade for Crosby or a veteran addition like Davis, who's just three years younger than Hodges.

