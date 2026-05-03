2 Reasons Bengals Can Win the Super Bowl, 1 Reason They Can't

The Cincinnati Bengals have put together a good roster over the last few seasons, but it hasn't been good enough to get them back to the Super Bowl.

This offseason, the front office seemed to have the Super Bowl in mind, as they made some big-time additions. They signed players like Kyle Dugger, Ja'Sir Taylor, Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen in free agency to bolster their defense. They added superstar Dexter Lawrence in a trade ahead of the NFL draft. In the draft, they added a few potential stars, too.

The goal should be the Super Bowl. Considering the roster they have, it should be considered a Super Bowl or bust for the Bengals this year.

Why can they win the Super Bowl? Why can't they?

Why They Can: Joe Burrow

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Wildcats FFC quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The top reason why the Bengals can win the Super Bowl is their superstar quarterback, Joe Burrow. Burrow is one of the best players in the NFL. When he's healthy, he could be the most valuable player in the league.

Any time Burrow is on the field for the Bengals, they have a chance to beat any other team on any given day. With him at the helm again this season, the Super Bowl is a very realistic goal.

Why They Can't: Injuries

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) returns to the sideline after a fumbled ball is returned for a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals are one of the best teams in the league when Burrow is on the field. The key to this is staying healthy. Burrow has missed a lot of time over his NFL career. When he's not on the field, the Bengals aren't a Super Bowl contender. Joe Flacco might keep them a bit competitive, but Burrow's health is the difference between being a Super Bowl contender and missing the playoffs.

This is the case with almost every team in the NFL, but it's been apparent with Burrow over the last few years. If health is the only thing that could stop the Bengals, they're in a very good spot.

Why They Can: A League Average Defense

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence addresses the media April 20, 2026, at Paycor Stadium for the first time since becoming a Cincinnati Bengal. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals have been a league-average defense away from being a contender for the last few years. Unfortunately, they had one of the worst defenses in the league for the last few years.

That's not the case anymore.

The Bengals, on paper, have a much better defense than they've had in years. With the additions of Mafe and Lawrence across the defensive line, the Bengals should be much better.

If their defense can be around league average, this team is going to be dangerous, though they're still seen as long shots.

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