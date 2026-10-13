Barrett Carter Doesn't Believe Bengals Defense Played to Standard in Week 5 Win

Winning the NFL is hard to do. The Cincinnati Bengals know that quite well. Coming into their Week 5 meeting with the Miami Dolphins, the Bengals had lost two straight.

The losing skid ended in Miami as the Bengals earned a 31-24 win over the winless Dolphins. Getting a win before the bye week makes this an easier week to get through for fans, but the players understand their performance on Sunday wasn't enough.

Linebacker Barrett Carter spoke with the media about the defense's performance and let everyone know that the unit did not meet the expectations the players and coaches know they can reach.

Not Good Enough

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) catches the ball in front of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm not going to take away the value of winning, that's something we don't take for granted, but just watching the tape and finishing the game up yesterday, we all know that game was not up to our standard," Barrett told Cole McIntire of FOX19. "We know that's nowhere near our standard and nowhere near what we need to do to play long-term football."

If you only saw the final score you would have thought this was a back-and-forth contest. However, it was a game the Bengals always had in hand, they just couldn't figure out a way to close the door.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) pressures Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis (2) on a play in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. The Bengals improved to 3-2 on the season with a 31-24 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bengals allowed the Dolphins to rush for 217 yards on Sunday. Prior to the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, the Bengals allowed the 10th most rushing yards per game at 123.

It wasn't just the run defense that was a concern on Sunday. The Bengals entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead against one of the more disappointing teams in the league and allowed Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis to almost pull off the unthinkable. Willis scored a rushing touchdown and had a passing touchdown in the final quarter.

Every game is vital in this league. When the Bengals resume play they will have one of their most hated rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, waiting for them. If Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is back by then, this defense needs to look levels better the next time they take the field.

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