Bengals Announce Linebacker Addition During 2026 Bye Week

The Bengals announced a roster addition amidst Swayze Bozeman's move to injured reserve. Cincinnati is signing former Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser off of waivers to help fill the special teams void.

The 2025 fourth-round pick played in 14 games for Jacksonville, totaling 10 defensive tackles and four special teams tackles last season. He spent one game on the Jaguars' practice squad and was inactive for three games earlier this season, before being waived over the weekend.

He played for Al Golden at Notre Dame and should be able to slide in quickly on that front. Bozeman broke his arm but is expected back this season.

"Swayze (Bozeman) broke his forearm, so he'll go to IR," Taylor said about the latest injury updates earlier today. "Tanner Hudson has a pec issue that we're gathering more information on. Kyle Dugger (quad) is still week to week. Those are really the main three right now in terms of guys that would be affected coming out of the bye."

Cincinnati won a grimy 31-24 game on Sunday, but the Bozeman arm injury is the only major issue that popped up from the Miami heat. Now, the whole team gets to reset for a few days and focus on Baltimore next week.

"We had a tremendous opportunity coming out of the bye with the divisional game to put ourselves to the top there, and so right in front of us. So opportunity to get healthy, get your legs back under us," Taylor said today. "I do think the heat really hits well after Miami. I mean, I've never coached there for four years, never really thought about that. But the heat really does drain you, to the point where I'm sure it affects you the next week.

"So I'm happy that it hit for guys to be able to recover and get that, and then get your legs out under us and start getting ready for some colder weather, which we're very familiar with, as the season gets going here."

Kiser figures to work into the special teams unit soon after Bozeman played 64 snaps on the kicking units this season. The new Bengals LB played 193 played snaps last season on ST and none this campaign in Jacksonville.

We have acquired LB Jack Kiser on waivers from Jacksonville and placed LB Swayze Bozeman on the Reserved/Injured list.



🔗: https://t.co/O4mUdSUDqh pic.twitter.com/8KhA283nnT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 12, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon.