Bengals 2026 Season-Long Best Bet Revealed Ahead of Latest Campaign

Sports Illustrated betting expert Ian McMillan dropped a season-long best bet for all 32 teams recently, and the one for Cincinnati should excite Bengals fans.

McMillan has the team winning the AFC North as the second-betting favorite behind Lamar Jackson.

Bengals In, Ravens Out

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Bengals were shut out, 24-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"If the Baltimore Ravens don't bounce back after last year's disappointing season, then that leaves the AFC North wide open for the Cincinnati Bengals, with the Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns likely both struggling to make any noise this season," McMillan noted about taking the Bengals at +194 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. "It's time for the Bengals to put up or shut up. Joe Burrow has to stay healthy, and Dexter Lawrence has to make an immediate impact on defense.

"If those things happen, the Bengals have a chance to return to the type of team that made the Super Bowl a few years ago. They're going to benefit from playing the third-easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' win totals, which is going to be a huge help when it comes to competing for the division title."

Cincinnati is fully set up to retake the AFC North after three straight wins by the Ravens or Steelers. The team has basically maxed out its financial resources to maintain the offense and transform the defense. Plus, Cincinnati is facing a cupcake schedule by NFL standards this season.

According to ESPN's NFL Football Power Index, the Bengals face the 32nd-ranked schedule in the league over the course of their campaign. Now, Baltimore is also down near the bottom as well (28th-most difficult schedule), so don't expect Cincinnati to win the North by a three- or four-game margin, but the path is there.

McMillan doesn't think that lighter path means a locked-in Baltimore playoff spot.

His best Baltimore bet is on them to miss the playoffs at +305 odds on DraftKings.

"I know the 'Lamar Jackson's style doesn't age well' talking point is tiresome, and I know he was hurt at times last year, but he ranked just 14th amongst quarterbacks last season in adjusted EPA per play and 13th in completion percentage over expected," McMillan wrote. "Are we sure he's going to bounce back with an offensive line that's far inferior to what it was last year, and a receiving core that still leaves a lot to be desired? Then there's Derrick Henry at 32 years old, who will be even more affected by the loss of Tyler Linderbaum at center. Finally, Jesse Minter is a huge question mark as their new head coach, and I generally don't believe in defensive coordinators turned head coach."

The Bengals will do everything they can across two meetings to make sure the Ravens have a tougher time making the dance.

Those two teams battle on Oct. 25 and New Year's Eve.

Check out the full best bets rundown here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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