Bengals Announce Uniform Combination for Sunday's Game at Pittsburgh, and It's Familiar
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals are giving their orange pants another chance Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Since unveiling the new britches in the 2024 season opener, the orange pants haven’t seen much success.
The Bengals will wear white jerseys, orange pants, black stripes and white socks.
It’s just the fourth time for that specific combination, but it will be the eighth time they’ve worn orange pants.
They are 2-5 in the previous seven, including 0-2 this season.
The Bengals wore them with black jerseys in the 39-38 loss to the Jets in Week 8. And they wore them in their 28-3 loss at Denver in Week 4.
That Monday nightery against the Broncos featured the same white-orange-black-white combination that they will wear Sunday.
The only win in the white-orange-black-white combination came in last year’s season finale.
And it also happened to be in Pittsburgh, when the Bengals prevailed 19-17 to keep their playoff hopes alive for 20 more hours, until the Broncos snuffed them with a win against the Chiefs the following day.
The only other win in orange pants came against the Browns last year in Week 16, a 24-6 triumph.
The Bengals lost to the Chargers in Week 10 last year while wearing the same white-orange-black-white combo they will sport Sunday.
The also lost orange-pants games against the Ravens (black jerseys) in Week 5 last year and against the Patriots (orange jerseys) in the 2024 opener.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI