Zac Taylor Explains Why Joe Burrow, Starters Will Play in Season Finale vs. Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't flinch when asked about Joe Burrow playing in Sunday's season finale against the Browns.

"Yes," he said just minutes after Cincinnati beat Arizona to improve to 6-10 on the season.

The focus shifted to the Browns on Monday and Taylor doubled down on the decision to play Burrow, despite being eliminated from playoff contention.

"[He] gives us the best chance to win the game," Taylor said.

The Bengals have won back-to-back games and are 5-2 with Burrow under center this season. They believe there's value in finishing the year strong. A win over Cleveland would get them to 7-10 on the year and 4-2 in the division. Regardless, the Bengals are having their first losing season since 2020—Burrow's rookie campaign.

"Every time we go out there, we're putting our bodies on the line, going out and trying to prove ourselves in front of the world," Burrow said on Sunday. "Playoffs are out of the question, obviously. But anytime you step foot out there, you're playing for pride, playing for your guys, trying to execute, and trying to put good stuff on tape."

Burrow and the Bengals have put on an offensive clinic in their past two games. The star passer has completed 49-of-63 passes (77.18%) for 614 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over the Dolphins and Cardinals. The Bengals have outscored their opponents 82-35 over that span.

“This is why you do it—the highs and the lows. The emotion. Just performing with your guys. It’s what you love about it," Burrow said. "We are where we’re at, and there’s nothing we can do about it now, so put one foot in front the other and try to get better going forward as we perform again next week.”

