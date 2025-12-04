Bengals Center Ted Karras is Team's Nominee for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

CINCINNATI – For the second time in three years, Ted Karras is the Cincinnati Bengals nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Nominated for his work with the Cincy Hat project, which raises money for the Village of Merici, an organization that provides residential opportunities and numerous other services for adults with developmental disabilities.

Launched in November 2022, the Cincy Hat has exploded in popularity and scope, expanding to include much more than ball caps on the project’s website.

The project has raised more than $3.3 million in sales.

“The Cincy Hat Foundation means the world to me,” said Karras. “None of this would be possible without the incredible people of Cincinnati who continue to show up, support, and believe in our mission. Due to that overwhelming generosity, we’re expanding educational opportunities, increasing independence and building affordable infrastructure for adults with IDD here at home. I’m proud of what we’ve built and even more excited for what’s ahead.”

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

Established in 1970, it was renamed in 1999 for the late Hall of Fame running back.

Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community, with one winner selected from the 32 nominees.

“It’s a humungous honor,” Karras said after being nominated in 2023. “It’s a combination of on-field performance, which is the bulk of our job, mixed with obviously off-the-field impact. And to be in a position that I’m in, I’ll never take that for granted. And to be able to execute a project that so many people have bought in is so special. I’m also a huge fan of Walter Payton — Sweetness.”

The NFL recently added a social media charity challenge to the Man of the Year Award, and Bengals fans lifted Karras to win that in 2023, resulting in an addition $35,000 going to the Village of Merici.

The charity challenge received 7.4 million votes that year, setting a record.

Three Bengals have won the prestigious NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in the past.

Quarterback Ken Anderson, who recently was named one of five finalists for Hall of Fame induction by the senior committee, won in 1975.

Linebacker and former City of Cincinnati councilman Reggie Williams won it 1986, and Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz took home the award in 1991.

Former Bengals offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth also won the award in 2021 while playing for the Los Angeles Rams three days before beating his former team in Super Bowl LVI.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead won the award in 2024.

Previous Bengals nominees for the Man of the Year Award include:

2024: Orlando Brown Jr.

2023: Ted Karras

2022: Sam Hubbard

2021: Sam Hubbard

2020: Geno Atkins

2019: Giovani Bernard

2018: Carlos Dunlap

2017: Michael Johnson

2016: Andy Dalton

2015: Carlos Dunlap

2014: Vinny Rey

