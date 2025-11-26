Bengals Release Thanksgiving Themed Hype Video For Ravens Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are ready to play spoiler during the Ravens' Thanksgiving plans on Thursday night. Cincinnati released a cool hype video narrated by Ted Karras to get fans amped for what is the last gasp of the season for Cincinnati.

The Bengals currently have a 1% chance on ESPN's Football Power Index to make the playoffs and have to win out during the final six games of the season to have any chance at dancing in mid-January.

"The table is set, the lights are on," Karras echoed in the video. "And nobody wants uninvited guests on Thanksgiving."

It all starts back up on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

"These guys, they're working, and it's important to them," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the team not giving up after Sunday's 26-20 loss to New England. "They're not giving up on each other. They keep trying to find a way to win. It's just been one of those years where we haven't found a way, and that's been frustrating. It's frustrating for everybody, but guys aren't losing hope. It's important to everybody to just keep at this thing and find a way to get some momentum.

"It's going to start with one win, and we just haven't found a way to get that in a while, since that Thursday night game (in Week 7). That's disappointing, it's frustrating, it's heartbreaking for these guys because they've given us everything thatwe ask them to give us during the course of the week and out there on Sunday. We've just got to find a way to get a win so we can remember what that feels like."

Check out the hype video below:

