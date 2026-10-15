Bengals Could Reshape Backfield With Star SEC Running Back in 2027 NFL Draft

The bye week is here for Cincinnati, prompting a little looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus released a fresh mock draft projecting the first round this week, and Cincinnati added an offensive playmaker in the exercise.

The Bengals rolled with Florida running back Jadan Baugh with the 15th pick in the draft.

"The Bengals have fixed their offensive line and have a passing attack that opposing defenses are forced to respect," Gordon McGuinness wrote. "That's the ideal offensive environment in which to add a dynamic running back, and they would be well justified in using a first-round pick on Baugh. The Florida standout has averaged 3.72 yards after contact per attempt and forced 36 missed tackles this season."

Baugh could be a dynamic way to replace Chae Brown as he works his way through the final season on his Bengals contract.

The Florida bruiser has a nation-leading 12 touchdowns this season and is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

McGuinness framed his pick slotting to open the article. Cincinnati is right in the middle of the pack even with a winning record at 3-2. There are 11 teams at either 3-1-1 or 3-2 as of this writing.

"With the 2026 NFL season now past the quarter mark, it’s time to take a far-too-early look at how the NFL draft could shake out if the current draft order holds," McGuinness wrote. "This draft class has generated plenty of excitement over the past two offseasons, and it still looks very strong on paper as we approach the halfway point of the college football season.

"The Tennessee Titans currently hold the No. 1 overall pick, giving them the option to select a new quarterback or add an elite receiving prospect to support their current starter, Cam Ward. One note for this mock draft: Arch Manning does not appear in the first round. Given reports that several scouts don't view him as a first-round pick, I'm taking the approach that he is more likely to return to Texas than enter the draft if that remains the case."

Cincinnati has a long way to go before thinking about picking Baugh, and the team is hoping to be picking way closer to No. 32 than 15th.

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