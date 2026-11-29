Joe Burrow welcomed the ground game onto his shoulders in the first half against the Saints and likely closed out another win at home by tossing a score to Colbie Young.

Cincinnati took a double-digit lead at home over New Orleans thanks to a game-opening touchdown with his legs and then another toss to Young in the fourth. It was Burrow's 187th career passing touchdown, tying Boomer Esiason for third in Bengals history.

The Bengals are weathering the rainy elements inside Paycor Stadium and trying to get back on winning track as the AFC North leaders.

Cincinnati has been dumped on by the rain all day, but it let up entering the fourth quarter, and the Bengals took advantage.

Check out both big plays below and the drive markers:

Current Drive

5 plays, 39 yards, 2:12

In Progress

(7:58 - 4th) Official Timeout at 07:58.

1-yd Touchdown Pass

7:58 - 4th

J.Bayer reported in as eligible. J.Burrow pass short middle to C.Young for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & Goal at NO 1

21-yd Penalty

8:07 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete, deep left to J.Chase (K.McKinstry).PENALTY on NO-K.McKinstry, Defensive Pass Interference, 21 yards, enforced at NO 22 - No Play.

2nd & 9 at NO 22

1-yd Run

8:51 - 4th

S.Perine left tackle to NO 22 for 1 yard (M.Emerson; K.Elliss).

1st & 10 at NO 23

13-yd Pass

9:24 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to D.Meyers ran ob at NO 23 for 13 yards (K.Elliss).

3rd & 7 at NO 36

Incompletion

9:29 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to J.Chase.

2nd & 7 at NO 36

3-yd Pass

10:10 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to C.Brown to NO 36 for 3 yards (D.Stutsman; J.Howden).

1st & 10 at NO 39

First Touchdown

10 plays, 72 yards, 5:56

(9:04 - 1st) Official Timeout at 09:04.

5-yd Touchdown Run

9:04 - 1st

(Shotgun) J.Burrow scrambles left tackle for 5 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is No Good, Wide Left, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & Goal at NO 5

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