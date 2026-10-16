Bengals Defense Ranks Top Five Among NFL Teams in Key 2026 Metric
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The Bengals defense has shown solid improvement in several areas to start the season, but one stat shows it's one of the league's most opportunistic units. Over five weeks, the Bengals defense ranks fourth in creating havoc for opposing offenses, a statistic that measures the percentage of times a defense gets pressure, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, or a turnover.
The individual defensive stats back this up as they are twelfth in pressure rate at 32.5%, tied for the third-most sacks in the league with 17. They also rank eighth with 28 TFL's, eleventh in PBU's with 25, and seventh in takeaways with 8.
Offseason Additions Have Turned Defense Around
It is clear that the offseason additions have improved the Bengals' defense more than the team could have imagined. The most drastic improvement, however, comes from the defensive line.
Boye Mafe, Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Cashius Howell have all had tremendous impacts on the pass rush and are the reason for Cincinnati's dominance in the trenches this year.
Mafe, in particular, has emerged as the Bengals' most capable pass rusher so far, leading the team with 25 pressures and tying Lawrence and Allen with three sacks. Lawrence and Allen also both have at least 16 pressures each five weeks into the season.
Following the Bengals' recent win over the Dolphins, Mafe suggested the defense could reach another level.
“It definitely felt like it was more connected, but there still are more things that we can do, and more that we can do to keep going," Mafe said. "There's another level, and that's the thing that I feel like today we realize is that there is another level that we can take it to."
Should the defense reach a higher level, we could see it eclipse 60 sacks this season, as it is on pace for 58 through 17 games. That would break the current franchise record of 51, set in 2012. That should, in turn, lead to the defense creating even more havoc than it is now.
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Landon Belote is a contributor to Bengals On SI and Reds On SI. He helps with breaking news, storylines and any other trending topics. He also helps with graphics and social media.Follow Landon_Belote